Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 428 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $490.56. The company had a trading volume of 95,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,896. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.18 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.63. The company has a market capitalization of $217.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

