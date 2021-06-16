Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139,217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in JD.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.94 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

