Hashgard Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $2.12 million and $160,243.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00761947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.00 or 0.07692138 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

