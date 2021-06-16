Haverford Trust Co. Buys 15,025 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $64.42. 429,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,027,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

