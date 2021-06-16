Haverford Trust Co. Buys 3,177 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 117,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.77. 1,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

