Haverford Trust Co. Has $2.19 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.62. 12,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,243. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

