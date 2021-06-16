Haverford Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.67% of Washington Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 72,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. 95 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $936.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

