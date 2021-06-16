Haverford Trust Co. Sells 19,235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 91,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 77,323 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 241,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 214,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 70,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,328. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64.

