Haverford Trust Co. Sells 4,448 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 72,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,454. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

