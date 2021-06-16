Haverford Trust Co. Sells 600 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.77. 193,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.18. The company has a market cap of $367.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.