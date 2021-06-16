HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,521 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,238,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.97.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,348,766. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $354.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

