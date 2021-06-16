HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $234.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,595. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.02. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

