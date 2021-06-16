HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.99. 1,032,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,471,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $237.35 and a one year high of $344.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.