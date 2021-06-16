HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 722,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,117. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.