HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 3,229 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99,391.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $255,525,000 after acquiring an additional 866,697 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,265,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $372,623,000 after acquiring an additional 86,648 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 82,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock valued at $643,374,621. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $332.80. 589,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.54. The stock has a market cap of $943.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

