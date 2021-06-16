HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Trimmed by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244,837 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $86,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 112,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

