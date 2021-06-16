H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 872,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

HEES stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. 174,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

