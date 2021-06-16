Head to Head Contrast: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) vs. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aeva Technologies and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Allison Transmission 3 5 1 0 1.78

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 99.70%. Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $44.22, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.08 billion 2.19 $299.00 million $2.62 15.91

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% Allison Transmission 13.78% 37.83% 6.19%

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

