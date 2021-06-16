Head to Head Contrast: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) vs. MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 16.88% 44.23% 5.52% MGT Capital Investments -297.73% -319.84% -112.94%

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.80 $2.47 billion $5.92 33.62 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 21.62 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 3 7 6 0 2.19 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus price target of $179.93, indicating a potential downside of 9.59%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

