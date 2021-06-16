Head to Head Contrast: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Privia Health Group and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $41.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Privia Health Group and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 15.36 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -102.40

Privia Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Privia Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

