Head-To-Head Survey: Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) versus First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Codorus Valley Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million 2.13 $8.44 million N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.75 $12.16 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 16.88% 7.83% 0.71% First Northern Community Bancorp 22.41% 8.56% 0.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and North Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho, Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

