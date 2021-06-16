Head-To-Head Survey: MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) & Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien $20.03 billion 1.18 $2.27 billion N/A N/A Apellis Pharmaceuticals $250.65 million 19.48 -$344.87 million ($4.59) -13.21

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has higher revenue and earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 2 11 1 2.93

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

Profitability

This table compares MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 12.89% 18.12% 7.56% Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -242.18% -42.21%

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases. The company also provides life science products and services, including research, process, and applied solution. In addition, it offers specialty chemicals for semiconductor, liquid crystals, organic light-emitting diodes, effect pigments, automotive, and functional solutions. It has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc; agreement with Novartis AG and Vera Therapeutics, Inc.; and collaboration with F-star Delta Ltd. and Artios Pharma Limited. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a subsidiary of E. Merck Kommanditgesellschaft. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates as a subsidiary of E. Merck KG.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis. The company also develops APL-9, which is in single ascending dose Phase I randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trials for the prevention of immune system activation coincident with adeno-associated virus for intravenous administration, as well as is in Phase I/II clinical trial for acute respiratory distress syndrome. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to co-develop pegcetacoplan. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.