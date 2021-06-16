HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.56 million-168.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.75 million.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,829. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HHR shares. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.