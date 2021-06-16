Headinvest LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.8% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

