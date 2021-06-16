Headinvest LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Headinvest LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 31.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 315,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,632 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in CVS Health by 76.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 97.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 726,455 shares of company stock valued at $56,366,417 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 259,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

