HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $257,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of HQY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

