Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report sales of $174.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.12 million to $176.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $154.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $693.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.80 million to $696.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $690.80 million, with estimates ranging from $689.60 million to $692.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,875. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

