Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.20 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.91. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

