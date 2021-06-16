HeiQ’s (HEIQ) “No Recommendation” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON:HEIQ opened at GBX 188 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.16. HeiQ has a 12-month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The firm has a market cap of £241.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.58.
HeiQ Company Profile
