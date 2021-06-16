HeiQ’s (HEIQ) “No Recommendation” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:HEIQ opened at GBX 188 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.16. HeiQ has a 12-month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The firm has a market cap of £241.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.58.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

