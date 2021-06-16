Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.820-1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-0.440 EPS.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. 7,864,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,698,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,675 shares of company stock worth $11,110,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.