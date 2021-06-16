Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 5.5%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.82 and last traded at $73.89. Approximately 9,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 431,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.
HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.
The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
