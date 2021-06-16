HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,992,000. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLGT stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

