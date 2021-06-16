HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 941,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 491,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

CCAP opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $543.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.