HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HQH opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

