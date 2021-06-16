HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after buying an additional 132,842 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,510,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 235,744 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 208,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

TAK stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

