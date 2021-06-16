HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

