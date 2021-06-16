Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Hill-Rom has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hill-Rom has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.85. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.