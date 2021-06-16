Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCMLY. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

HCMLY stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

