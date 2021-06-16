Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) versus Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Point Capital and Finance Of America Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Point Capital $1.38 billion 0.67 $607.00 million $4.86 1.36 Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Home Point Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Finance Of America Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Home Point Capital and Finance Of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Point Capital N/A N/A N/A Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -2.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Home Point Capital and Finance Of America Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Point Capital 1 4 5 0 2.40 Finance Of America Companies 0 0 0 1 4.00

Home Point Capital presently has a consensus price target of $12.30, indicating a potential upside of 86.36%. Finance Of America Companies has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. Given Home Point Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Home Point Capital is more favorable than Finance Of America Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Finance Of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Point Capital beats Finance Of America Companies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

