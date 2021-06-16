Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Horizon Global news, CEO Terry Gohl bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $273,640 in the last three months. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 361,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 372.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 188,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,455. The company has a market capitalization of $237.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

