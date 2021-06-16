Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $40,871,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLI opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

