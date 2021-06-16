Howdoo Price Hits $0.0277 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Howdoo has a market cap of $12.68 million and $598,329.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00767148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00083439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.91 or 0.07796097 BTC.

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 458,204,819 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

