Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Huazhu Group worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Huazhu Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -330.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.