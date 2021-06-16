Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 904,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,365. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

