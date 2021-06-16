Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $27.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. 1,594,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -741.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

