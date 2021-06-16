Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.32

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 34574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -741.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.