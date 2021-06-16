IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.59. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 22,074 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $2,294,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

