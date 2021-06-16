iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 880,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 362,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

