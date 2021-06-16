Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.67. 2,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.48. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

