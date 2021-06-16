Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 142,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of IMH stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 252,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,747. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.