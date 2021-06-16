Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 142,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IMH stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 252,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,747. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20).

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $25,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 181,797 shares of company stock valued at $360,867 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

